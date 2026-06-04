Dr. Ernest Asimenu

In a world where access, privilege, connections and perception often shape outcomes, golf remains one of the clearest reminders that performance eventually speaks louder than reputation. On the golf course, titles do not hit the ball. Wealth does not sink the putt. Influence does not rescue a poor swing. When a golfer stands over the ball, alone with club in hand, the game asks only one question: what can you deliver?

That is why golf is the ultimate meritocracy.

Unlike many areas of life where excuses can be polished, blame can be shifted, and results can be explained away, golf is brutally honest. The scorecard does not flatter. It does not exaggerate. It records what happened. A drive lost in the bush counts. A missed three-foot putt counts. A careless penalty counts. The player may be popular, powerful or celebrated, but the ball does not know status. It responds only to skill, discipline, temperament and preparation.

This is one of the great beauties of the game.

Golf teaches us that outcomes are earned over time. No one becomes a good golfer by accident. The sport rewards practice, patience, humility and self-mastery. It punishes arrogance, impatience and indiscipline. A player may enjoy one lucky bounce, one fortunate lie, or one inspired shot, but over eighteen holes, and certainly over many rounds, the truth usually emerges. Consistency cannot be faked.

In this sense, golf mirrors life, business and leadership.

In the boardroom, as on the fairway, there is often a temptation to look successful rather than to build the character and competence that sustain success. People may chase visibility, applause and quick recognition. But real performance, like good golf, is built quietly. It is built through repetition, correction, discipline and the willingness to confront one’s weaknesses honestly.

Golf strips away illusion. It reveals temperament under pressure. It exposes how people respond to failure. It shows whether a person can remain calm after a bad shot, whether they can recover from setbacks, and whether they can accept responsibility without drama. These are not just sporting qualities; they are leadership qualities.

The game also offers a profound lesson in fairness. Golf’s handicap system allows people of different abilities to compete meaningfully against one another. A beginner, a seasoned amateur and a low-handicap player can all stand on the same course and participate in the same contest. The system recognises ability but still demands performance. It gives everyone a chance, but no one a guarantee.

That is meritocracy at its best: opportunity combined with accountability.

A handicap may level the field, but it does not play the shot. A fine set of clubs may inspire confidence, but it does not produce discipline. Membership of a prestigious club may open the gate, but it does not deliver a good score. At the end of the round, each player must answer for his or her own decisions.

This is why golf has much to teach societies like ours.

Africa is blessed with talent, ambition and enormous potential. Yet too often, systems reward proximity over performance, loyalty over competence, and appearance over substance. When that happens, institutions weaken. Young people lose faith. Mediocrity becomes normalised. Excellence becomes optional.

Golf points us in a different direction.

It reminds us that standards matter. That rules matter. That preparation matters. It shows that true achievement must be earned and not merely announced. It teaches that one’s place on the leaderboard should be determined by performance, not by noise, entitlement or manipulation.

The same principle must guide our schools, workplaces, public institutions and national life. We must build environments where effort is recognised, talent is nurtured, integrity is protected, and results are honestly measured. A society that rewards merit does not destroy compassion; it strengthens confidence. It tells every young person: if you prepare, if you work, if you discipline yourself, if you keep improving, there is a place for you.

Golf also reminds us that meritocracy is not cruelty. It is not about humiliating those who are still learning. Every golfer has been a beginner. Every champion has made mistakes. Every great player has endured bad rounds. The meritocratic spirit of golf is not that only the best matter. It is that everyone has the opportunity to improve, and everyone is held to the same essential truth: play the ball as it lies, count your shots honestly, and keep striving to get better.

That philosophy is powerful.

Imagine a workplace where people were promoted because of competence and character. Imagine a public service where responsibility was given to those who had prepared themselves to serve. Imagine a nation where excellence was not resented, shortcuts were not celebrated, and integrity was not seen as weakness. Imagine a culture where young people understood that while they may not control every circumstance, they remain responsible for their attitude, effort and growth.

That is the spirit golf can inspire.

Of course, golf is not a perfect game because human beings are not perfect. The game can still be affected by dishonesty, favouritism, poor etiquette and exclusion. But at its heart, golf carries a noble ideal. It invites every player to measure himself or herself against the course, the conditions, the rules and the scorecard. It demands that what is written must reflect what was played.

That is why cheating in golf feels so offensive. It is not merely the manipulation of a number; it is an attack on the very soul of the game. If golf is the ultimate meritocracy, then dishonesty is its greatest betrayal. A false scorecard is not just a lie about a round. It is a rejection of the principle that achievement must be earned.

And that principle matters far beyond the golf course.

Today it may be shaving a stroke off a scorecard. Tomorrow it may be manipulating figures in a company report. Today it may be improving a lie in the rough. Tomorrow it may be bending procurement rules, distorting public accounts, or rewarding incompetence in high office. Character does not suddenly appear in grand moments. It is formed in small decisions, repeated over time.

Golf therefore becomes more than a sport. It becomes a classroom. It teaches honesty without speeches. It teaches resilience without slogans. It teaches humility without humiliation. It teaches that every decision has a consequence and every score must be accounted for.

For young people especially, this is a priceless lesson. In an age of instant fame, social media performance and shortcuts to recognition, golf offers a countercultural message: take your time, learn the fundamentals, respect the process, and earn your place. The game says improvement is possible, but it will not be handed to you. It says talent is useful, but discipline is essential. It says confidence is important, but humility keeps you growing.

That is the kind of mindset we need in our homes, schools, businesses and national institutions.

Golf is the ultimate meritocracy because, in the end, it does not ask who you claim to be. It asks what you have done. It does not reward noise. It rewards execution. It does not protect ego. It reveals truth. And for those willing to listen, it offers a timeless lesson: success built on merit may take longer, but it lasts longer.

The challenge before us is to take the spirit of the game beyond the course.

Let us build families that reward effort and honesty. Let us build companies that promote competence and courage. Let us build institutions where integrity matters. Let us build a nation where the scorecard reflects the truth.

Because in golf, as in life, the best victories are not stolen. They are earned.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.