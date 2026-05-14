Court remands hunter pending murder trial 

A hunter, facing trial at the Enchi District Magistrate Court for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old charcoal producer, has been remanded into police custody.

Robert Amoah has been charged with murder, but his plea was not taken.

He would reappear before the court on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in anticipation of the Attorney General’s directives.

Police Inspector Stephen Offei Asante, who led the prosecution, told the court presided over by His Worship Lawrance Buanor-Bue, that the deceased resides in Gyamasi and the suspect lives in Owusu Dapaa, both in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

He said, on March 31, 2026, at about 1400 hours, Amoah and four others embarked on game expeditions in the Gyamasi Forest.

The prosecutor said during the expedition, the suspect allegedly spotted an African civet, pulled the trigger and pellets from his gun struck the deceased, who was producing charcoal in a nearby cocoa farm.

Inspector Offei Asante said the deceased, sustained a head injury was rushed by Amoah and his colleagues to the Agona Amenfi Camp Community Health Planning Services (CHIPS) Compound for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the prosecutor, Amoah reported the incident to the Agona Amenfi Police, after which he was arrested and detained to assist with investigations.

Inspector Offei Asante informed the court that a postmortem was later conducted by Dr Addea of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on the body of the deceased, and thereafter it was released to the family for burial.

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