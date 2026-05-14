Court remands hunter pending murder trial 

Audio By Carbonatix
A hunter, facing trial at the Enchi District Magistrate Court for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old charcoal producer, has been remanded into police custody.
Robert Amoah has been charged with murder, but his plea was not taken.
He would reappear before the court on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in anticipation of the Attorney General’s directives.
Police Inspector Stephen Offei Asante, who led the prosecution, told the court presided over by His Worship Lawrance Buanor-Bue, that the deceased resides in Gyamasi and the suspect lives in Owusu Dapaa, both in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.
He said, on March 31, 2026, at about 1400 hours, Amoah and four others embarked on game expeditions in the Gyamasi Forest.
The prosecutor said during the expedition, the suspect allegedly spotted an African civet, pulled the trigger and pellets from his gun struck the deceased, who was producing charcoal in a nearby cocoa farm.
Inspector Offei Asante said the deceased, sustained a head injury was rushed by Amoah and his colleagues to the Agona Amenfi Camp Community Health Planning Services (CHIPS) Compound for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.
According to the prosecutor, Amoah reported the incident to the Agona Amenfi Police, after which he was arrested and detained to assist with investigations.
Inspector Offei Asante informed the court that a postmortem was later conducted by Dr Addea of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on the body of the deceased, and thereafter it was released to the family for burial.
Latest Stories
-
Ancelotti extends Brazil contract until 2030
2 hours
-
Mbappe jeered on Real Madrid return
2 hours
-
Inside the secretive and lucrative world of orchid breeding
3 hours
-
Trump and Xi hold talks but no trade deal agreed
3 hours
-
GETFund distances itself from fake contract awards as fraudsters target contractors
3 hours
-
Ghanaian brothers, U.S.-based woman indicted in alleged romance fraud targeting elderly Americans
3 hours
-
Telecel Cash MD urges shift towards supportive digital credit systems
3 hours
-
From xenophobia to prosperity: Emmanuel Asamoah launches hardware empire with Ibrahim Mahama’s backing
4 hours
-
Turning streams into livelihoods: MTN Ghana, artists, industry leaders and creators rethink music income
4 hours
-
ASAC 2026: Ghana sees 3 medals as 4x100m relay team make final
4 hours
-
Court remands hunter pending murder trial
4 hours
-
One million coders programme: Can government achieve its target?
4 hours
-
Unemployed man remanded for stealing trader’s money
4 hours
-
Asiama wins “Best Male Vocal Performance” at the 27th TGMA
4 hours
-
Over half of Gen Zs, millennials delay major life decisions including starting a family – Deloitte Survey
4 hours