Greater Accra Regional Minister orders audit of all multi-storey buildings after June 3 disasters

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo has announced sweeping enforcement and regulatory measures following Wednesday's building collapse at Adenta, a major fire outbreak in Accra's Central Business District and widespread flooding across parts of the capital.

In a statement issued on June 4, the Minister said the incidents underscore the urgent need for stricter compliance with planning, building and environmental regulations.

"Accra will no longer be a sanctuary for indiscipline," she declared.

The Minister extended condolences to families who lost loved ones and sympathised with residents and business owners affected by the disasters.

"The collapse of a multi-storey building at Adenta New Site, the devastating fire outbreak within the Central Business District, and the widespread flooding experienced across parts of the capital are painful reminders of the challenges confronting our city," she stated.

According to her, years of unauthorised construction, indiscriminate waste disposal, encroachment on waterways and weak enforcement have contributed significantly to recurring disasters in the capital.

She acknowledged that responsibility does not lie solely with the public, admitting that failures within some state institutions have also played a role.

"We must also acknowledge that lapses in oversight and enforcement within some public institutions have contributed to these challenges," she said.

As part of the response, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) will immediately begin a comprehensive multi-agency audit of ongoing and recently completed multi-storey developments across the region.

Buildings found to have violated approved permits, structural standards or safety requirements will face legal and administrative sanctions.

The Minister also announced intensified enforcement operations to remove unauthorised structures occupying waterways, drainage reservations, road reservations, green belts and other public spaces.

She said the exercise is intended to improve drainage systems, reduce flood risks and protect critical infrastructure.

In addition, enforcement agencies have been directed to strengthen compliance monitoring, while the Regional Spatial Planning Committee will be tasked with enhancing development control and oversight at the district level.

The Regional Minister further announced plans to strengthen sanitation enforcement and curb indiscriminate waste disposal, which continues to contribute to flooding across the capital.

She said the government would also improve reporting mechanisms to allow residents to report illegal developments, environmental violations and suspected misconduct by public officials.

"The objective is clear: to build a safer, cleaner, more orderly and more resilient region where regulations are respected, and public safety is protected," she stated.

Ms Ocloo called on residents, developers, landlords, traders, transport operators, traditional leaders, religious organisations and public officials to support the measures.

"The future of Greater Accra depends on our collective commitment to discipline, responsibility and respect for the rule of law," she said.

Investigations into the Adenta building collapse and the Central Business District fire outbreak are ongoing.

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