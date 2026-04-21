National

Illegal miner in alleged murder case remanded

Source: GNA  
  21 April 2026 5:16am
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A 27-year-old illegal miner has been remanded into prison custody by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for allegedly killing his colleague.

The plea of Benjamin Boakye was not taken, and he is expected to reappear before the court on May 12, 2026, while police await advice from the Attorney General’s Office.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Frank Acheampong, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Robert Addo that both the suspect and the deceased, Prince Tagoe, were illegal miners residing at Esuowin in the Amansie West District.

He said in November 2024, the suspect was dismissed from work and suspected the deceased to have been responsible.

According to the prosecution, this led to frequent quarrels between the two, and on December 10, 2024, the suspect confronted the deceased at a chop bar, leading to another altercation.

During the confrontation, the deceased allegedly threatened the suspect with a pair of scissors.

The prosecution said the suspect then took an axe and attacked the deceased, who was rushed to the Esuowin Health Centre but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect fled the community until March 11, 2026, when he was arrested at his hideout in Esuowin.

Following preliminary investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

Prosecution indicated that investigations into the case were ongoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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