Court remands hunter over murder 

A District Magistrate Court in Enchi has remanded Robert Amoah, a hunter, into police custody for allegedly murdering a charcoal producer.

Amoah’s plea was not taken, and he is expected to reappear before the court on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The prosecutor, Police Inspector Stephen Offei Asante, told the court, presided over by His Worship Lawrence Buanor-Buer, that the deceased, a 35-year-old charcoal producer, lived at Gyamasi, a community near Agona Amenfi Camp, while the suspect resides at Owusu Dapaa, both in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

According to the prosecutor, at about 1400 hours on March 31, 2026, Amoah and four others embarked on a game expedition in the Gyamasi Forest.

Inspector Offei Asante said that during the expedition, Amoah allegedly spotted an African civet, pulled the trigger, and pellets from his gun struck the deceased, who was producing charcoal on a nearby cocoa farm.

He said the deceased sustained a head injury and was rushed by Amoah and his colleagues to the Agona Amenfi Camp Community Health Planning Services (CHIPS) Compound for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival by the duty bearer.

The prosecutor said Amoah reported the incident to the Agona Amenfi Police, after which he was arrested and detained to assist with investigations.

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