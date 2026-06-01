Road transport operators dismiss rumors of 20% fare hike

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council has dismissed reports circulating in the media alleging a 20% increase in public transport fares, scheduled to take effect on June 2, 2026.

In a joint press release issued on June 1, 2026, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) clarified that no such adjustment has been approved.

It further advised the public to disregard the reports of the fare hike with the "contempt it deserves".

A statement signed by Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary, GPRTU and Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary, GRTCC, however, says the road transport operators are actively monitoring the current fuel pricing window, adding that should a review become necessary, the leadership will follow due process and officially notify the public of any approved changes.

The leadership says the alleged adjustment was not discussed with the Ministry of Transport, nor did it follow the established fare adjustment protocols agreed upon between the Ministry and the recognized transport operators.

The statement instructed all transport unions, drivers, vehicle owners, loading point managers, and allied stakeholders to strictly maintain existing approved fares.

The statement also urged the leadership of all stakeholders to refrain from implementing any unilateral fare increases until further notice.

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