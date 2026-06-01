Mahama tells UK investors Ghana is pursuing national airline

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana is pursuing the establishment of a new national airline as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country's aviation sector, improve connectivity and support economic growth.

Speaking at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 in London on Monday, 1 June, the President said the proposed national carrier would enhance air links between Ghana, other African countries and key international destinations, including the United Kingdom.

According to Mr Mahama, the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to position Ghana as a regional aviation hub while facilitating trade, tourism and investment.

He disclosed that the government is also expanding airport infrastructure across the country to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic and improve the efficiency of air transport services.

“We are expanding airport infrastructure and pursuing the establishment of a new national airline to improve connectivity and facilitate trade, tourism and export between Ghana and major international markets, including, of course, the United Kingdom,” he said.

The President further highlighted efforts to modernise Ghana’s ports and logistics systems as part of a comprehensive plan to strengthen the country’s role as a gateway for trade and investment on the African continent.

“We are also modernising our ports and logistics system to strengthen Ghana's position as the preferred trade and investment gateway to Africa,” he added.

President Mahama is currently in London on a high-level visit that includes a royal audience with King Charles III and a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The visit is aimed at deepening bilateral relations, attracting investment and promoting Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

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