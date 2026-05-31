Economy

Ghana’s FMCG market delivers 15% value growth in quarter one 2026

Source: Joy Business  
  31 May 2026 9:41pm
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Ghana’s Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience.

According to Maverick Research, the market delivered 15% value growth and 6% volume growth in the first quarter of 2026, indicating that consumers are gradually returning to normal purchasing behavior despite ongoing inflationary pressures.

Food remains the primary engine of growth, but what is particularly noteworthy is the performance of discretionary categories.

Unlike previous periods where consumers focused almost exclusively on essentials, many discretionary food categories are continuing to expand despite significant price increases.

This suggests that Ghanaian consumers are becoming more confident in their financial outlook and are willing to reintroduce non-essential purchases into their baskets.

The recovery is also becoming more evident in both Home & Personal Care and Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

The report added that volume growth in these sectors signals that consumers are no longer simply managing household survival needs; they are slowly resuming broader consumption habits.

For FMCG companies, Ghana presents an encouraging picture. “While affordability remains important, the market is beginning to reward innovation, premiumization, and category expansion once again”.

The report continued that the FMCG recovery across West and Central Africa is no longer a single story. “The first quarter of 2026 reveals three distinctly different consumer economies emerging across Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Cameroon”.

The Outlook for the Rest of 2026

The report said the broader regional picture remains positive.

Across all three markets, Maverick Research said food continues to be the most resilient FMCG sector, underscoring the enduring importance of household essentials.

“Traditional trade remains the dominant route to market, and execution at outlet level will continue to determine winners and losers”.

However, the biggest lesson from the first quarter is that consumer recovery is not happening at the same speed everywhere.

For companies operating across Africa, a one-size-fits-all strategy is becoming increasingly risky.

It concluded that the winners in 2026 will be those that recognise the different stages of recovery in each market and tailor their pricing, innovation, distribution, and investment decisions accordingly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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