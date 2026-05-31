T-bills auction: Government records 16% undersubscription, interest rates shoot up

The government failed to meet its treasury bills target, as demand continues to moderate.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the short-term instruments were undersubscribed by about 16%.

A little over GH¢4.9 billion were bought by the investors, as against a target of GH¢5.8 billion. The government, however, accepted about GH¢4.86 billion of the bids.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed, as GH¢3.368 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 68.52% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢3.362 billion.

The 182-day bill recorded bids of GH¢749.67 million. A little above GH¢705 million was accepted.

For the 364-day bill, GH¢797.98 million of the bids were tendered. All the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates went up across the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill went down by 8.0 basis points to 4.99%.

That of the 182-day bill, however, remained unchanged at 7.04%.

On the other hand, the yield on the 364-day increased by 8.0 basis points to 10.45%.

SECURITIES BIDS TENDERED (GH¢) BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢) 91 Day Bill 3.36bn 3.36bn 182 Day Bill 749.67m 705.65m 364 Day Bill 797.98m 797.98m Total 4.22bn 3.93bn Target 4.486bn

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.