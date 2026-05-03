Economy

T-bills auction: Government fails to meet target for 7th consecutive week; interest rates surge

Source: Joy Business  
  3 May 2026 9:56pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The government failed to meet its treasury bills target for the 7th consecutive week, as investors want higher interest rates.  

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded about 10% undersubscription of its auction target, higher than the previous week. The continuous undersubscription of the short-term instruments by the government is a cause for concern.

Investors bought T-bills worth a little over GH¢4.48 billion, as against a target of GH¢4.89 billion. It, however, accepted about GH¢4.0 billion of the bids.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢1.89 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 42.2% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢1.88 billion.

The 364-day bill also recorded bids of about GH¢1.8 billion. The bids accepted were a little above GH¢1.7 billion.

For the 182-day bill, GH¢ 764.25 million of the bids were tendered. All the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to rise, but at the longer end of the curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill, however, remained unchanged at 4.92%.

That of the 182-day bill also went up to 6.97% from the previous week’s 6.96%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day bill inched up by 7.0 basis points to 10.19%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    1.89bn1.88bn
182 Day Bill764.25m764.24m
364 Day Bill1.82bn1.78bn
   
Total4.48bn4.43bn
Target5.009bn 

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group