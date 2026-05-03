Barcelona beat Bayern to reach Women’s Champions League final

Barcelona will face Lyon in the Women's Champions League final for the fourth time in seven years after a 4-2 semi-final second-leg win over Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, strikes from Salma Paralluelo and captain Alexia Putellas, either side of Linda Dallman's equaliser, put Barca on course for a sixth straight Champions League final.

Goals after the break from Ewa Pajor and Putellas, before a consolation strike from Pernille Harder, confirmed a 5-3 aggregate victory in front of a capacity crowd of more than 60,000.

In a frantic first half which featured three goals in nine minutes, Paralluelo latched on to Caroline Graham Hansen's cross at the back post to put Barca ahead.

Bayern equalised when Harder drove forward on the counter-attack before laying off for Dallmanto to score with a first-time finish.

Barca restored their advantage through Putellas, who finished from inside the penalty area after Vanessa Gilles failed to clear.

Pajor converted Paralluelo's cross from the left and Putellas acrobatically volleyed in after Esmee Brugts' header from a set-piece.

Harder capitalised on poor defending to pull a goal back for Bayern, before substitute Arianna Caruso had an effort tipped on to the crossbar by Barca keeper Catalina Coll, and Dallman hit the bar moments later.

Harder netted for a second time in stoppage time, only for the goal to be disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Barca midfielder Aitana Bonmati, the winner of the past three Ballons d'Or, came on as a second-half substitute, her first appearance since breaking a leg in November.

"I'm so happy to be back. We make it to another final," she told ESPN.

"Our team is having an amazing season. Another Champions League final. Incredible team.

"In my career, I've had very special moments, but today is one of the most special moments. Back from a long injury in front of 60,000 people and beating Bayern is special."

Analysis: Paralluelo causes chaos

Paralluelo was one of two changes to the Barca side made by head coach Pere Romeu from the team that drew in Munich last weekend.

Her impact was immediate.

In the first minute, she was found at the back post by fellow winger Graham Hansen, and while she did not score on that occasion, it was a warning sign of the havoc they caused throughout.

They combined to open the scoring, Paralluelo converting from close range courtesy of a superb cross from Graham Hansen.

When Barca took the lead for a second time, Paralluelo's cross from the left could not be cleared properly, and Putellas capitalised.

Paralluelo was again involved in Barca's third when her cross from the left was headed in by Pajor.

"I really like Paralluelo - she's got a lot about her," said former England and Chelsea striker Leanne Sanderson on ESPN.

"She hasn't just got pace. She can score goals as well. She took her chance today."

At 22, Paralluelo is only 90 minutes away from adding a third Champions League trophy to her impressive collection.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.