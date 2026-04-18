Vice President attends Global Democracy Forum in Barcelona

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is participating in the 4th High-Level In Defence of Democracy Initiative in Barcelona, where global leaders and policymakers are convening to address pressing challenges facing democratic governance.

The high-level forum brings together government officials, civil society actors, and development partners from across the world to deliberate on strengthening democratic institutions, promoting inclusive governance, and responding to emerging threats to democracy.

Discussions at the initiative are expected to focus on safeguarding democratic values in the face of rising political polarisation, misinformation, and governance deficits, while exploring strategies to enhance citizen participation and institutional accountability.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s participation underscores Ghana’s continued commitment to democratic consolidation and its role in contributing to global conversations on good governance and sustainable development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.