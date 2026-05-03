Barca eye historic El Clásico truimph after Real Madrid win

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Real Madrid beat Espanyol to ensure Barcelona must wait for the La Liga title, which they could seal in El Clásico next Sunday.
Barca need only a draw at the Nou Camp against their old rivals to be crowned champions.
Vinicius Jr scored two second-half goals against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium, netting the opener following a one-two with Goncalo Garcia, and another from Jude Bellingham's backheeled return pass.
Vinicius had earlier hit a post with a deflected strike.
Omar El Hilali was shown a red card for fouling Vinicius, but it was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).
Will history be made in El Clásico?
In the 97 years of La Liga, the title has never been won in El Clásico.
Real's victory over Espanyol means they avoid the dilemma of whether they would give Barca a guard of honour as champions before the game.
Barca are 11 points above Real and could break the record for the biggest title-winning margin in history, which stands at 15 points from their 2012-13 triumph.
If they win their final four games, they will finish with a record-equalling 100 points - achieved by Real in 2011-12 and Barca in 2012-13.
It would also give them the record for La Liga wins - 33. They have drawn only once.
Real are facing only their second season without a trophy since 2009-10, having also failed to win anything in 2020-21.
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