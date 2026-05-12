Star-studded El Clásico live viewing at Spanish Ambassador’s residence in Ghana

Ireva Sports Agency, in collaboration with LaLiga Africa and the Embassy of Spain in Ghana, successfully organised a prestigious live viewing event of the highly anticipated El Clásico — the biggest fixture in Spanish football — at the official residence of the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Angel Lossada Torres-Quevedo.

The evening's festivities commenced with a powerful display of sporting spirit, as the Ghana Equality League organised an exhibition match of Amputee Football — a meaningful tribute to inclusion, resilience, and the universal language of sport. The short game set the tone for a night that celebrated not only football excellence but also the importance of social equality.

The live viewing drew an impressive gathering of Ghana's most prominent personalities across entertainment, sports, and the influencer industry. Among the notable guests in attendance were celebrated broadcaster and media personality Deloris Frimpong (Delay), award-winning musician Keche Joshua (one half of the music duo Keche), actors Portia Boateng and James Gardiner, as well as popular digital content creators and influencers including Zion Felix, Berneese, Jupitar, Nana Lion, Kaly Jay, Asiedu Mends, Sneaker Nyame, and many more distinguished guests.

The night delivered on its promise of football drama as FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in a memorable El Clásico encounter, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres sealing the victory. The result saw Barcelona lift the Spanish LaLiga trophy, sending the crowd at the Ambassador's residence into jubilant celebration.

“Football is always very important. We know how important football is. So we have to put with football many other things — social issues, issues like persons with disabilities — and then to have a good party with football.”

— His Excellency Angel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana

The event was widely regarded as a landmark moment in Ghana's sports and entertainment calendar, reinforcing the growing ties between Ghana and Spain through the shared passion of football. Ireva Sports Agency continues to spearhead initiatives that bring world-class sporting experiences to Ghanaian audiences while championing the values of inclusion and community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.