Ga Mantse, Spanish Ambassador discuss Hola Accra Music Festival

Momentum is building towards the inaugural edition of the Hola Accra Music Festival, and the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, has met the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru VII, at his palace at Kaneshie in Accra to discuss the upcoming music event.

The Ga Mantse (seated middle) and the Spanish Ambassador (2nd from right) after their meeting

The festival, which will celebrate Ghana–Spain musical heritage and collaboration, will come off at Ussher Fort (Old Kingsway Building), Jamestown, on April 24, 2026.

Spanish band Mucho Mungo will perform at the festival alongside three Ghanaian bands: Lipstick Queens, Akablay’s Abiza Band, and Dan Grahl’s Hyskuul Band.

The Hola Accra Music Festival is organised by the Spanish Agency for Cooperation (AECID) in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in Ghana, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Showbiz Africa, the Creative Arts Agency, and Globe Production, with sponsorship from Coca-Cola, La Liga EA Sports, SuperSport, and GB Foods Ghana.

King Teiko Tsuru VII expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, which he described as an important stride in promoting cultural exchange and understanding between Ghana and Spain. He promised his full support to ensure the project’s success.

The Lipstick Queens

The Spanish Ambassador said they were all looking forward to an unforgettable outdoor experience that blends the colourful vibes of Ghanaian festivals with the lively energy of Spanish fiestas, which often embrace music, dancing, food, and community gatherings.

He described Ghana as a nation with rich and diverse cultural output of a high standard, noting that Spain was happy to partner on the Hola Accra Music Festival project as a viable platform for the effective expression of artistic talent from both countries.

The first edition of the Hola Accra Music Festival will take place on April 24, 2026, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm. It is expected to become an annual event to attract music lovers and promote tourism in Ghana.

The Mucho Mungo Band

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