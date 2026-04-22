Football

Sports Minister leads delegation to Ga Mantse for Black Stars World Cup prayers

Source: JoySports   
  22 April 2026 1:41pm
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The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has led a high-profile delegation to the Ga Traditional Council to seek blessings ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial FIFA World Cup campaign.

During a symbolic visit to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the minister stressed the importance of spiritual support as Ghana prepares for the global showpiece.

“It has gotten to a point where we needed to come home for even more blessings,” Adams said, highlighting the role of tradition and unity in the team’s quest for success.

The visit forms part of efforts to rally nationwide support for the Black Stars as they aim to make a strong impression on the world stage.

Kofi Adams noted that football in Ghana goes beyond the pitch, often intertwined with cultural and spiritual elements that inspire both players and fans.

Receiving the delegation, the Ga Mantse offered prayers and words of encouragement, urging the team to play with determination and pride.

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