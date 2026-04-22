Sports Minister leads delegation to Ga Mantse for Black Stars World Cup prayers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has led a high-profile delegation to the Ga Traditional Council to seek blessings ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial FIFA World Cup campaign.
During a symbolic visit to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the minister stressed the importance of spiritual support as Ghana prepares for the global showpiece.
“It has gotten to a point where we needed to come home for even more blessings,” Adams said, highlighting the role of tradition and unity in the team’s quest for success.
The visit forms part of efforts to rally nationwide support for the Black Stars as they aim to make a strong impression on the world stage.
Kofi Adams noted that football in Ghana goes beyond the pitch, often intertwined with cultural and spiritual elements that inspire both players and fans.
Receiving the delegation, the Ga Mantse offered prayers and words of encouragement, urging the team to play with determination and pride.
Latest Stories
-
NSA releases postings for 18,416 trained teachers for 2026/2027 national service
6 minutes
-
Court pauses Boateng Adjei trial pending ruling on OSP’s prosecutorial authority
12 minutes
-
Workers of Engineers and Planners strike at Tarkwa over unpaid benefits
17 minutes
-
Para-athlete Tahiru Haruna secures qualification for 2026 Commonwealth Games
19 minutes
-
Hundreds turn up for NPP’s “Yensuro Ahunahuna” demo in Sunyani
21 minutes
-
Nalerigu/Gambaga MP backs incumbent chairman in NPP North East regional race
22 minutes
-
CEMSE petitions EOCO over suspected illegal fuel sales and GH¢2.5m loss
23 minutes
-
Ghana introduces a National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy
34 minutes
-
Krodua Publishing empowers emerging voices through intensive creative writing and residency programme
45 minutes
-
Hitz FM’s ‘My Hustle’ forum for young entrepreneurs set for April 25
49 minutes
-
Ghana to host Toastmasters District 94 West and Central Africa Leadership Conference, 2026
51 minutes
-
My ‘thank you tour’ is driven by gratitude -Asiedu Nketia
57 minutes
-
Turkish outfit Trabzonspor target Abdul Fatawu after Leicester City relegation
1 hour
-
One Vecta AI Summit 2026: The next wave of African startups will be AI-driven
1 hour
-
Anti-galamsey coalition demands action on fuel access to illegal miners
1 hour