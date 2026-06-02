Sports Minister promises transparent distribution of 1,000 World Cup tickets for Ghanaian diaspora

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has assured Ghanaians living abroad that the allocation of approximately 1,000 tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be conducted transparently and fairly.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Minister said the tickets are intended to enable members of the Ghanaian diaspora to support the national team at the tournament and will be distributed among Ghanaians resident in the United Kingdom and the United States.
Mr Adams acknowledged that demand for the tickets is likely to far exceed the available allocation, stressing that unsuccessful applicants should not interpret their exclusion as evidence of an unfair process.
“Ghanaians in the United States alone are more than a thousand. Even if all the tickets were allocated to them, not everyone would get one. Therefore, if you do not receive a ticket, it should not be taken to mean that the process lacked transparency,” he said.
“We will ensure that the process is transparent and open, and the public will be informed about how the tickets are allocated,” he added.
The initiative follows an earlier announcement by President John Dramani Mahama during a town hall meeting in London, where he pledged that the government would facilitate the participation of 1,000 Ghanaians in the diaspora at the 2026 World Cup to support the Black Stars.
The Sports Minister reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the President’s promise in a fair and accountable manner, adding that clear guidelines for the allocation process would be communicated in due course.
“So, Ghanaians in the diaspora should be assured that the President’s promise will be fulfilled, and we will not favour one person over another,” Mr Adams emphasised.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaian supporters from around the world should the Black Stars secure qualification for the tournament.
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