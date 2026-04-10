Health Ministry engages Ga Mantse ahead of Free Primary Healthcare launch

A delegation from the Ministry of Health has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to formally invite him to the launch of the government’s flagship Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) initiative.

The delegation, led by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Desmond Boateng, used the visit to brief the traditional leader on the objectives of the programme, which is aimed at expanding access to quality primary healthcare services across the country.

They also extended their goodwill to the Ga Mantse following his recent accident, expressing relief at his recovery and commending his continued leadership.

In his response, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed appreciation for the visit and the invitation, describing the initiative as a critical step toward improving healthcare delivery.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the rollout of the programme, pledging to champion efforts to enhance access to quality primary healthcare within his jurisdiction.

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