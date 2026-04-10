Audio By Carbonatix
A delegation from the Ministry of Health has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to formally invite him to the launch of the government’s flagship Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) initiative.
The delegation, led by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Desmond Boateng, used the visit to brief the traditional leader on the objectives of the programme, which is aimed at expanding access to quality primary healthcare services across the country.
They also extended their goodwill to the Ga Mantse following his recent accident, expressing relief at his recovery and commending his continued leadership.
In his response, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed appreciation for the visit and the invitation, describing the initiative as a critical step toward improving healthcare delivery.
He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the rollout of the programme, pledging to champion efforts to enhance access to quality primary healthcare within his jurisdiction.
Latest Stories
-
Health Ministry engages Ga Mantse ahead of Free Primary Healthcare launch
2 seconds
-
We can tackle multiple priorities – Sam George defends Anti-LGBTQ Bill push
35 minutes
-
Statement: Ghana Chamber of Mines’ Response to Claims in Joe Jackson’s “Ananse Stories about the Economy of Ghana”
36 minutes
-
GES opens 2026 teacher recruitment for licensed B.Ed graduates
38 minutes
-
Ghana must value skilled trades, build resilient learners — Ibn Chambas
47 minutes
-
Ghana must rethink education around relevance, resilience and responsibility — Ibn Chambas
50 minutes
-
Prince Harry faces defamation lawsuit from charity he co-founded
51 minutes
-
South Korea deploys thermal cameras to track escaped zoo wolf
53 minutes
-
Calls for royal meeting with Epstein survivors grow ahead of US visit
56 minutes
-
Ibn Chambas advocates blend of technology and human values in education
58 minutes
-
UMA improves healthcare access in Asutifi North with GH₵700k ‘Kim Taylor Legacy’ Walkway
1 hour
-
Scholarships Authority and Fanaka University offer sponsorship for procurement and supply chain studies
1 hour
-
Bisa Kdei drops new single ‘Go N Look’ featuring Medikal
1 hour
-
Benin facing rising terrorism in north as French military presence faces growing criticism
1 hour
-
UEW Public Lecture Series 2026: Education debate ‘about the soul of Ghana’s future’ — Dr Ibn Chambas
1 hour