The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Thursday toured flood areas in Tetegu following the spillage of the Weija Dam.

He called for the arrest and prosecution of chiefs allegedly involved in the sale of lands along waterways and other flood-prone areas.

The Tetegu area has been flooded following the spillage of the Weija Dam, which has left several homes and shops submerged and forced residents to evacuate their belongings

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has ordered the immediate evacuation of all persons living along the course of the river downstream of the Weija Dam, following the opening of all spill gates to release excess water that has risen above the maximum operating level.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) announced on Thursday, May 28, 2026, that the water level in the dam has currently risen above the maximum operating level of 48 feet. Consequently, all spill gates are being opened to allow for the controlled spillage of excess water in order to safeguard the structural integrity and safety of the dam.

The release of excess water has already led to rising floodwaters in several downstream communities, submerging homes and shops and forcing many residents to move their belongings to safer ground.





Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II tours flood areas in Tetegu following spillage of Weija Dam. PHOTOS BY DOUGLAS ANANE FRIMPONG

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has ordered the immediate evacuation of all persons living along the course of the river downstream of the Weija Dam, following the opening of all spill gates to release excess water that has risen above the maximum operating level.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) announced on Thursday, May 28, 2026, that the water level in the dam has currently risen above the maximum operating level of 48 feet. Consequently, all spill gates are being opened to allow for the controlled spillage of excess water in order to safeguard the structural integrity and safety of the dam.

The release of excess water has already led to rising floodwaters in several downstream communities, submerging homes and shops and forcing many residents to move their belongings to safer ground.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Accra, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo explained that the controlled spillage was necessary due to persistent heavy rainfall and increasing water levels in the dam. She noted that the situation has had significant effects on surrounding communities and infrastructure within the enclave.

"Against this background, the Regional Security Council, after the press conference, will undertake an inspection exercise to assess the level of destruction and evacuate affected persons," Ms Ocloo said.

Ghana Water Limited stated in its press release that the public may recall that every year during the rainy season, and anytime the water level exceeds 45 feet, the company undertakes controlled spilling operations to prevent undue pressure on the dam and avert any potential disaster.

Management further indicated that the Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast further torrential rains upstream, which is expected to result in increased inflows into the dam area. As a result, the spilling exercise will continue until the water level recedes to an appreciable and safe operating level. This process may continue for some months depending on rainfall patterns and inflow volumes.

"In view of this development, all persons living along the course of the river downstream of the dam are strongly advised to evacuate from vulnerable areas immediately to forestall any eventuality and ensure the safety of lives and property," the statement from Ghana Water Limited read.

Management also indicated that the National Disaster Management Organisation and the various district assemblies have plans underway to clear structures and obstructions that hinder the free flow of water into the sea. Ghana Water Limited urged the relevant authorities to undertake these actions as early as practicable to minimise the risk of flooding and protect affected communities.

The Regional Minister assured the public that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council remains committed to working with all stakeholders to prevent disaster and protect lives and property throughout the rainy season.

"In view of this development, all persons living along the course of the river downstream of the dam are strongly advised to evacuate from vulnerable areas immediately to forestall any eventuality and ensure the safety of lives and property," the statement from Ghana Water Limited read.

Management also indicated that the National Disaster Management Organisation and the various district assemblies have plans underway to clear structures and obstructions that hinder the free flow of water into the sea. Ghana Water Limited urged the relevant authorities to undertake these actions as early as practicable to minimise the risk of flooding and protect affected communities.

The Regional Minister assured the public that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council remains committed to working with all stakeholders to prevent disaster and protect lives and property throughout the rainy season.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all necessary interventions to ensure the safety and wellbeing," Ms Ocloo said.

Ghana Water Limited has urged the public to cooperate fully with all emergency directives and advisories issued by the relevant state institutions.

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