Ga Mantse invites GETFund boss to address worsening school infrastructure in Ga State

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has invited the Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund, Paul Adjei, to discuss urgent interventions to address deteriorating school infrastructure within the Ga State.
Mr Paul Adjei paid a courtesy call on King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who also serves as President of the Ga Traditional Council, at his palace in Accra, following the invitation by the traditional ruler.
The meeting focused on exploring the possibility of constructing and completing educational infrastructure projects in schools at Sempe and Ayalolo under his jurisdiction.
King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II raised concerns over what he described as the deplorable state of many schools in Accra, revealing that several projects initiated over the past decade remain uncompleted and have deteriorated significantly.
“For the past 10 years, some of these school structures have remained uncompleted and are now in very bad condition,” King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II stated.
He explained that the engagement was largely introductory but expressed optimism about swift follow-up discussions.
“This visit is only introductory. We are hopeful that subsequent engagements will help us firm up these requests to provide the needed structures for our children and improve learning outcomes,” he added.
Mr Paul Adjei, on his part, described the invitation as a privilege, noting that it offered him the opportunity to directly engage the Ga Mantse and his council on pressing issues.
“It is a privilege to be invited and to meet the Ga Mantse and his council. It is also a humbling experience to discuss the challenges confronting the chiefs and people within the Ga Traditional Area,” Mr Adjei said.
The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ga Traditional Council to partner with key state institutions to improve education infrastructure in the capital.
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