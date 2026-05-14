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Let’s work to improve our infrastructure – Sports Minister charges CAA council

Source: GNA  
  14 May 2026 4:15am
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Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation has urged members of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) to collaborate closely to enhance sports infrastructure across the continent.

He noted that with the necessary infrastructure in place, Africa would be well-positioned to host the World Athletics Championships in the coming years.

The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency made the call while delivering his address at the council meeting ahead of the 24th African Athletics Championships.

“Let us work together to make sure we individually and work as collective to improve infrastructure in the various countries,” he said. 

He said this was achievable, especially with countries such as Kenya, Uganda and Botswana already hosting major international championships with minimal support.

He further noted that Africa was prepared to unite and work collectively to deliver a successful event when given the opportunity by World Athletics. 

Mr. Iddie Adams applauded the efforts of the World Athletics delegation for their role in making the sport more attractive and appealing.

He noted that Ghana had taken significant steps to increase investment in grassroots sports development, particularly improving the welfare of athletes through the introduction of the sports fund.

The Sports Minister further expressed confidence in the Local Organizing Committee to deliver a successful championship.

Mr. Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics said he was impressed with the level of preparations undertaken so far towards hosting the CAA Senior African Athletics Championships.

He noted that the Confederation of African Athletics had contributed immensely to the growth and development of World Athletics over the past 50 years, describing it as a testament to their commitment and hard work.

Mr. Tuwei Jackson also thanked the Ministry for Sports and Recreation for the warm reception and hospitality extended to athletes participating in the championship.

“We deeply appreciate this invaluable support from Ghana through the Ministry for its material, financial and technical support,” he added. 

He said the Confederation of African Athletics remained committed to addressing the challenges arising from the significant changes within the sports ecosystem.

He expressed confidence that the 24th African Athletics Championships would produce memorable moments that would further promote the growth and development of athletics in the region.

The 24th African Athletics Championships is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 17, 2026, in Accra.

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