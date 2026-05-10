Assafuah raises alarm over funding crisis threatening Ghana’s International Tennis participation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has raised serious concerns over the growing financial difficulties confronting the Ghana Tennis Federation, warning that Ghana’s participation in major international tournaments is under threat.
According to the Old Tafo MP, inadequate funding could affect Ghana’s preparations and participation in the Davis Cup in Kenya in June and the Billie Jean King Cup in Gaborone, Botswana in July.
“It is deeply worrying that Ghana’s participation in these globally recognised competitions is under threat because of funding challenges,” Mr Assafuah stated.
He noted that the tournaments represent important opportunities for Ghanaian athletes to gain international exposure while projecting the country’s sporting image abroad.
“These tournaments are regarded as the World Cup of Tennis for men and women respectively, and they offer critical development opportunities for our athletes,” he stressed.
Mr Assafuah praised Ghana’s young tennis talents for continuing to excel internationally despite limited institutional support.
“Ghana continues to make waves on the junior tennis circuit, with talented players competing in the U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories,” he added.
The Ranking Member warned that failure to urgently address the situation could undermine years of progress made in tennis development across the country.
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