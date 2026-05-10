National

Assafuah raises alarm over funding crisis threatening Ghana’s International Tennis participation

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  10 May 2026 3:16pm
Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has raised serious concerns over the growing financial difficulties confronting the Ghana Tennis Federation, warning that Ghana’s participation in major international tournaments is under threat.

According to the Old Tafo MP, inadequate funding could affect Ghana’s preparations and participation in the Davis Cup in Kenya in June and the Billie Jean King Cup in Gaborone, Botswana in July.

“It is deeply worrying that Ghana’s participation in these globally recognised competitions is under threat because of funding challenges,” Mr Assafuah stated.

He noted that the tournaments represent important opportunities for Ghanaian athletes to gain international exposure while projecting the country’s sporting image abroad.

“These tournaments are regarded as the World Cup of Tennis for men and women respectively, and they offer critical development opportunities for our athletes,” he stressed.

Mr Assafuah praised Ghana’s young tennis talents for continuing to excel internationally despite limited institutional support.

“Ghana continues to make waves on the junior tennis circuit, with talented players competing in the U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories,” he added.

The Ranking Member warned that failure to urgently address the situation could undermine years of progress made in tennis development across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group