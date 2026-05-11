Vincent Ekow Assafuah questions fate of entrance exams under new legal education law

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called on the government to provide urgent clarification on whether prospective students, including backlog candidates, will still be required to sit for entrance examinations to the Ghana School of Law.

His call follows presidential assent to the Legal Education Reforms Bill, 2026. In a statement issued after reports that President John Dramani Mahama had assented to the Bill, Mr Assafuah said while the development was welcome, critical concerns affecting law students remained unanswered.

Mr Assafuah, in a Facebook post on Monday, May 11, questioned comments allegedly made by the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who had earlier suggested that no official public advertisement had been issued for entrance examinations scheduled for July 31, 2026.

According to the Old Tafo MP, such remarks created false expectations among students, particularly because the Independent Examination Council (IEC) had already scheduled the examinations.

“It is therefore reckless for him to toy with the future of law students by creating the impression that there would be no examinations,” he stated.

The MP said the Minority welcomed the presidential assent as “a step in the right direction” and a demonstration of the government’s commitment to legal education reforms.

However, he stressed that authorities must immediately explain the implementation modalities of the new law and clearly indicate whether the Independent Examination Council would proceed with the scheduled entrance examinations this year.

Mr Assafuah further called on the government to direct the IEC to postpone the examination date should the exams still go ahead, arguing that students needed adequate time to prepare.

He noted that candidates who sat for the Ghana School of Law entrance examination in 2025 wrote the exams on September 12, suggesting that a similar timeline could be adopted this year instead of the “hurried” July 31 schedule.

He also demanded an “unqualified public apology” from the government for what he described as unnecessary anxiety and confusion caused to students.

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