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Funding challenges threaten Ghana’s hosting of ITF Masters event – Vincent Assafuah

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  10 May 2026 1:14pm
Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
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Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has warned that the financial difficulties facing the Ghana Tennis Federation could also affect preparations for the upcoming ITF Masters event scheduled to take place in Ghana in August.

According to the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, the international tournament is expected to attract tennis players and officials from across the world and presents a major opportunity for Ghana to boost its sporting profile.

“This situation poses a serious threat to Ghana’s participation and preparation for these international competitions, as well as the upcoming ITF Masters event scheduled to be hosted in Ghana in August,” he said.

Mr Assafuah stressed that successful hosting of the competition could enhance Ghana’s reputation within the global tennis community while creating economic and tourism opportunities.

“These tournaments enhance Ghana’s sporting reputation internationally,” he noted.

He therefore called for urgent collaboration between government, corporate Ghana and sports stakeholders to prevent disruptions to the event and Ghana’s wider tennis development agenda.

“The development of sports in Ghana cannot and must not be limited to football alone,” the Old Tafo MP stressed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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