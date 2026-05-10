Funding challenges threaten Ghana’s hosting of ITF Masters event – Vincent Assafuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has warned that the financial difficulties facing the Ghana Tennis Federation could also affect preparations for the upcoming ITF Masters event scheduled to take place in Ghana in August.
According to the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, the international tournament is expected to attract tennis players and officials from across the world and presents a major opportunity for Ghana to boost its sporting profile.
“This situation poses a serious threat to Ghana’s participation and preparation for these international competitions, as well as the upcoming ITF Masters event scheduled to be hosted in Ghana in August,” he said.
Mr Assafuah stressed that successful hosting of the competition could enhance Ghana’s reputation within the global tennis community while creating economic and tourism opportunities.
“These tournaments enhance Ghana’s sporting reputation internationally,” he noted.
He therefore called for urgent collaboration between government, corporate Ghana and sports stakeholders to prevent disruptions to the event and Ghana’s wider tennis development agenda.
“The development of sports in Ghana cannot and must not be limited to football alone,” the Old Tafo MP stressed.
Latest Stories
-
Nviron Hive unites with business community in reforestation drive in Northern Region
5 minutes
-
Ghana’s 4x100m relay team can be podium finishers at the world level – Kenya Athletics Prez
5 minutes
-
Julius Debrah reaffirms Ghana-China partnership
8 minutes
-
Meeting my mirror: The first chapter of motherhood
12 minutes
-
We want more athletics event in Africa – World Athletics President
21 minutes
-
Dr Ekua Amoako writes: Charles Amissah’s death exposes Ghana’s deepening healthcare crisis
26 minutes
-
Assafuah raises alarm over funding crisis threatening Ghana’s International Tennis participation
38 minutes
-
GCB Bank hails customer savings spirit as “Pa To Pa” promo delivers life-changing rewards
1 hour
-
NLA commends GCB Bank for fair, transparent “Pa To To Pa” Promo Draw
1 hour
-
When motherhood has no womb: Honouring women who nurture humanity
1 hour
-
NPP declares full readiness for polling station elections
1 hour
-
Assafuah calls for urgent gov’t intervention to save Ghana tennis
2 hours
-
Playback: The Law discussed case withdrawals and re-arrests
2 hours
-
Farouk Aliu Mahama grateful for the appointment to NPP Environment Policy Committee
2 hours
-
Tang Hong re-elected President of Ghana Association of Chinese Societies
2 hours