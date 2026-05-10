Assafuah calls for urgent gov’t intervention to save Ghana tennis

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for immediate government intervention to support the Ghana Tennis Federation.
Mr Assafuah appealed to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana Olympic Committee to urgently provide financial support to facilitate Ghana’s participation in upcoming international tournaments.
“I therefore call on the Minister for Sports and Recreation, the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Olympic Committee, corporate Ghana, and all relevant stakeholders within the sports ecosystem to urgently intervene,” he stated.
He warned that Ghana risks missing important international competitions if support is not provided quickly.
“These tournaments provide critical exposure and development opportunities for our athletes while enhancing Ghana’s sporting reputation internationally,” the Old Tafo MP stressed.
He also expressed concern over the federation’s struggles despite efforts to mobilise funds.
“Despite several efforts by the Federation to mobilize support and raise funds, very little progress has been made,” he lamented.
Latest Stories
-
NPP General Secretary aspirant Sylvester Tetteh tours Western Region for party consultations
3 minutes
-
Nviron Hive unites with business community in reforestation drive in Northern Region
8 minutes
-
Ghana’s 4x100m relay team can be podium finishers at the world level – Kenya Athletics Prez
8 minutes
-
Julius Debrah reaffirms Ghana-China partnership
11 minutes
-
Meeting my mirror: The first chapter of motherhood
15 minutes
-
We want more athletics event in Africa – World Athletics President
24 minutes
-
Dr Ekua Amoako writes: Charles Amissah’s death exposes Ghana’s deepening healthcare crisis
29 minutes
-
Assafuah raises alarm over funding crisis threatening Ghana’s International Tennis participation
41 minutes
-
GCB Bank hails customer savings spirit as “Pa To Pa” promo delivers life-changing rewards
1 hour
-
NLA commends GCB Bank for fair, transparent “Pa To To Pa” Promo Draw
1 hour