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Assafuah calls for urgent gov’t intervention to save Ghana tennis

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  10 May 2026 2:17pm
Minority Spokesperson on Proper Governance and Accountability, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
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The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for immediate government intervention to support the Ghana Tennis Federation.

Mr Assafuah appealed to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana Olympic Committee to urgently provide financial support to facilitate Ghana’s participation in upcoming international tournaments.

“I therefore call on the Minister for Sports and Recreation, the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Olympic Committee, corporate Ghana, and all relevant stakeholders within the sports ecosystem to urgently intervene,” he stated.

He warned that Ghana risks missing important international competitions if support is not provided quickly.

“These tournaments provide critical exposure and development opportunities for our athletes while enhancing Ghana’s sporting reputation internationally,” the Old Tafo MP stressed.

He also expressed concern over the federation’s struggles despite efforts to mobilise funds.

“Despite several efforts by the Federation to mobilize support and raise funds, very little progress has been made,” he lamented.

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