Infrastructure is the backbone of the economy — GCB Bank MD

Audio By Carbonatix
GCB Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to financing Ghana’s infrastructure drive, as its Managing Director, Farihan Alhassan, emphasised that infrastructure remains the backbone of every economy at the handover of heavy-duty vehicles and industrial machinery to Timeline Innovation Company Limited.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Alhassan said GCB Bank is deliberately aligning its operations with national priorities, particularly infrastructure development under the government's Big Push programme.
The newly commissioned equipment included tipper trucks, service trucks, water tankers, flatbeds, bulldozers, graders, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, steel rollers, and tyre rollers.
He explained that the bank is positioning itself as “Ghana’s bank” by actively supporting indigenous contractors to help bridge the country’s infrastructure gap and deliver long-term development outcomes.
According to him, GCB Bank has committed significant financial resources to the Big Push agenda and continues to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with its clients in delivering projects that support national development.
Mr. Alhassan noted that the bank’s partnership with leading local contractors such as Timeline Innovation is also meant to demonstrate what it means to be a client of GCB Bank while showcasing its role in enabling large-scale infrastructure delivery across the country.
He highlighted the socio-economic impact of the latest equipment support, explaining that the deployment of about 200 heavy-duty vehicles is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with ripple effects on families and communities nationwide.
He described the impact as “immense,” adding that beyond direct jobs, many more livelihoods would benefit through the wider value chain linked to the operations.
The Managing Director also commended Timeline Innovation for its performance, revealing that a recent visit to project sites showed the contractor was ahead of schedule, with completion timelines expected to move from 2028 to 2026.
He praised the company’s leadership for what he called bold execution, assuring them of GCB Bank’s continuous support from start to finish of projects, and emphasised that the bank would not withdraw backing midway through any initiative it finances.
Mr. Alhassan further expressed optimism that strong indigenous contractors like Timeline Innovation could grow into major continental players, urging collective efforts to build Ghanaian companies capable of competing at scale.
He reaffirmed GCB Bank’s commitment to walking alongside its clients throughout their development journey, saying the bank will continue to play a key role in financing infrastructure that drives economic transformation in Ghana.
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