BHOBU-North America raises over US$100k at fundraising dinner, launches US$1m endowment fund

The Bishop Herman Old Boys’ Union of North America (BHOBU-NA) has launched a US$1 million endowment initiative after raising more than US$100,000 during a fundraising dinner dance held in Fairfax, Virginia.

The event, which took place at the Hilton Hotels in Fairfax on Saturday, May 16, 2026, brought together alumni, patrons, and supporters of Bishop Herman Old Boys’ Union of North America in what organizers described as a historic moment for the future of Bishop Herman College.

According to the Union, the amount raised will serve as seed funding toward the establishment of a US$1 million endowment fund over the next five years. The fund is expected to support scholarships, infrastructure development, and student welfare programmes at the school.

Delivering the keynote address, Bishop Dr. Evans Glover, an alumnus of the school, called on old students and donors to invest meaningfully in the future of education and the next generation of leaders.

“I must speak plainly tonight as Bishop Herman taught us to do,” he said. “The students walking those grounds today are inheriting a world that is more complex, more competitive and in many ways, more unforgiving than when we entered.”

He noted that changing economic realities and evolving job market demands require stronger institutional support systems for students.

“The new skills demanded of tomorrow’s leaders go far beyond what any single underfunded classroom can provide,” Bishop Glover added, urging alumni and stakeholders to support the newly launched endowment fund.

He further warned that many talented young people risk being left behind without sustained investment in educational opportunities.

The event featured a formal dinner, networking sessions, and reflections on the legacy and values of Bishop Herman College. Organisers said attendees demonstrated strong commitment and generosity toward the Union’s long-term vision for the school.

The newly elected President of BHOBU-NA, Dr. John-Jeremiah Kretchy, expressed optimism that the initiative would inspire alumni across the globe to mobilise resources aimed at restoring the institution’s tradition of academic excellence and improving infrastructure.

As part of future plans, BHOBU-NA and the Past Ola Girls Association of North America also announced a joint 2027 Congress and Fundraising Dinner Dance.

The Union’s Congress Planning and Executive Committees expressed appreciation to members, patrons, donors, sponsors, and supporters whose contributions ensured the success of the programme. Special recognition was also given to POGA-NA for its partnership and support throughout the planning and execution of the event.

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