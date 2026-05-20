Parliament must uphold ‘No one above the law’ principle in Asante Akyem North MP case if he’s guilty — ACEPA

Draman Rasheed

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Draman, has called on Parliament to uphold the principle that no one is above the law in handling the arrest and detention of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North if wrongdoing is established.

According to him, Parliament must avoid creating the impression that it is shielding its members from accountability.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, 20th May, Dr Draman said Parliament’s response to the matter would serve as a major test of public confidence in the legislative arm of government, particularly at a time when trust in democratic institutions is already declining.

“I think the one thing that Parliament needs to do is to be seen to be cooperating in this matter in a way that doesn’t exacerbate the already dwindling kind of trust that citizens have in our legislative institution,” he said.

“If there is wrongdoing, I think the basic old-age principle of no one is above the law must be duly upheld in this case so that it doesn’t create any perception that Parliament is trying to protect its own,” he added.

Dr Draman made the remarks in response to questions about how Parliament should handle the arrest and detention of the Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands in connection with alleged criminal investigations involving the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to him, the development has become an important test case regarding the limits of parliamentary immunity in Ghana and the manner in which the legislature responds to allegations involving its members.

Dr Draman further noted that public confidence in democratic institutions across the continent is already under pressure, adding that Parliament’s handling of the issue would be closely scrutinised by Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to reconvene within the next 24 hours after nearly two months on recess, with several unresolved matters awaiting attention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.