Asante Akyem North MP was intercepted over U.S. arrest warrant – Dafeamekpor

Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has revealed that the Asante Akyem North MP, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, was intercepted and questioned at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol over an arrest warrant issued by authorities in the United States.

He explained that the MP was informed during the incident that the warrant forms part of an international alert system, which allows enforcement actions to be taken in any jurisdiction once it has been circulated through global security channels such as Interpol.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, he said the arrest was made on Sunday morning en route to London on a private trip, though on a diplomatic passport.

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"The point is that the Asante Akyem North MP was intercepted and interrogated for some minutes and was told that there is a warrant issued by the United States government for his arrest and extradition. And that a warrant of arrest, once it is issued and given to Interpol, can be executed anywhere, whether it is known to your home country or not," he disclosed.

The South Dayi MP said legal arrangements have since been made for a Ghanaian lawyer based in The Hague to advise and represent the MP in the ongoing matter.

“We have been doing some coordination since Monday. We have got him a lawyer, a Hague-based lawyer, a Ghanaian based in The Hague, to advise him,” he said.

He added that the legal team is currently awaiting full details and the basis for the issuance of the U.S. warrant, noting that official documentation has not yet been fully disclosed.

“We are still waiting for the basis for the issuance of the warrant,” he stated, adding that only limited information had so far been received.

The MP urged the public to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media, insisting that the legal team is working with verified information only.

He further disclosed that lawyers are actively working on the case in The Hague, with relevant documents already submitted for review as part of ongoing legal coordination.

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