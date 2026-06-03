Supply disruptions push fresh tomato prices up by 35.8% in May 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Fresh tomato prices have emerged as one of the most significant drivers of food inflation in May 2026, following sharp increases linked to supply disruptions and regional trade constraints.
Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu revealed that fresh tomato prices rose by 35.8% year-on-year and surged by a striking 38.8% month-on-month between April and May 2026.
"Tomatoes have now climbed sharply for two months running," he noted.
He explained that the price trajectory was initially modest, with year-on-year inflation at just 2.6% in April 2026, but momentum quickly accelerated.
"Only a month earlier, the year-on-year rate was mild, but the month-on-month jump was already 34.3%," Dr. Iddrisu said.
The sharp increase has been linked to supply shocks, including disruptions to cross-border trade flows. He cited the attack on Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso in February, followed by an export ban in March, which restricted tomato inflows into local markets.
"Although the export ban was reversed on April 2, 2026, the disruption had already pushed prices sharply higher," he explained.
Tomatoes, a key staple in Ghanaian households, have therefore played a major role in the recent uptick in food inflation, which rose to 3.3% in May from 2.2% in April.
According to Dr. Iddrisu, the tomato price surge reflects how quickly external shocks can transmit into domestic food markets, with immediate effects on household spending patterns.
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