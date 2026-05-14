Asante Akyem North MP’s arrest in Netherlands suggests existence of underlying charges against him – Appiagyei-Atua

Professor of International Law at the University of Ghana, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, says the reported arrest of the Asante Akyem North MP, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, in the Netherlands suggests that there are likely underlying legal charges supporting the detention.

The MP was intercepted at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in transit, with reports indicating that the action is linked to an arrest warrant issued by authorities in the United States.

According to Prof. Appiagyei-Atua, international arrest and extradition processes are generally not carried out without a legal basis, stressing that detention often indicates a prior charge or an ongoing judicial process in the requesting jurisdiction.

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"There will certainly be some charges that have been preferred against him, but they may not be willing to expose them yet. There should be a basis for his arrest; otherwise, the Netherlands government security officers may not have arrested him.

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He argued that while full details of the case may not yet be publicly available, the involvement of international cooperation mechanisms suggests that some form of legal process must already be in motion.

He was responding to a question on whether it was lawful for the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North to be detained in the Netherlands without being informed of any charges. This followed claims by the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, that the embattled MP contacted him after his arrest, but no charges had yet been officially communicated.

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip has confirmed that legal representation has been arranged in The Hague to assist with the case.

Speaking on possible diplomatic and legal steps available to Ghana, an international law expert explained that under consular relations principles, Ghanaian authorities are entitled to ensure that any citizen detained abroad has access to legal representation and due process.

He added that Ghanaian diplomatic missions should work to secure full legal clarity, including access to a lawyer who can establish the facts of the case and determine whether the detention is justified.

According to him, where no justification is found, appropriate legal and diplomatic steps can be taken to secure the individual’s release or ensure proper judicial handling of the matter.

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