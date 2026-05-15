Asante Akyem North MP safe in Netherlands, expected to return soon – Aide

The Deputy Communications Officer for the Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, says the legislator is safe in the Netherlands and is expected to return to Ghana soon, following his reported detention at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, the aide disclosed that the MP had personally communicated with members of his team and assured them of his safety.

“We have heard from him. We spoke to him on the phone. He told us he is safe and assured us that he will be back in the constituency soon,” he stated.

According to him, the MP is currently working with his lawyers to determine the reasons behind his detention.

“He is still speaking to the lawyers as to why he was detained. The lawyers are working around it,” he added.

The Deputy Communications Officer further indicated that, as of now, no formal charges have been brought against the MP.

“As at now we have no report as to what exactly he has done so we don’t regard any speculations in the media. He hasn’t been charged yet till that happens,” he said.

He also praised the MP’s work within the constituency, insisting that residents continue to support him.

“He does his due diligence in the constituency. He has done a lot. Two weeks ago he even cut sod for two schools in the constituency. The constituency loves him and we would be happy to have him back,” he noted.

He urged the public to remain calm, expressing optimism that the MP would soon return home.

“There is no cause for alarm. We are hopeful he will be back,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parliament has confirmed that Mr. Frimpong was arrested on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

The House said it has formally been informed of the development and is engaging Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague to obtain further details as investigations and diplomatic processes continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.