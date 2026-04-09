Former Netherlands Fire Chief engages GNFS Tema Command on capacity building

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command has hosted former Netherlands Chief Fire Officer, Johan Tuitert, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration and share expertise in firefighting operations.

Mr Tuitert was accompanied by his wife, Nanahemaa Tuitert, retired Assistant Chief Fire Officer I Joseph Forson, and a delegation from the GNFS national headquarters.

They were received by the Tema Regional Commander, ACFO II Patrick Sallah, along with other senior officers.

Discussions during the visit centred on improving operational efficiency and addressing key challenges facing the Service in the region.

Mr Tuitert emphasised the importance of firefighter safety, describing it as a critical priority, and expressed his readiness to support GNFS through knowledge exchange and technical cooperation.

The Tema Command also highlighted several operational gaps, including shortages of protective gear, rescue equipment, and communication tools.

Additionally, the need for specialised training in handling industrial fires and emerging hazards was identified as a major priority.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured selected locations in Tema and Ashaiman to gain firsthand insight into the operational environment.

The engagement is expected to enhance international cooperation and contribute to strengthening the capacity of the GNFS.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.