Netherlands World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Has Ronald Koeman ever started a major tournament with more headaches? Probably not. He is known as an exceptionally ambitious perfectionist, which means that the preparation for this World Cup has been the most troublesome of all his years as the national coach.

Injuries are part and parcel of the game but it becomes a real problem when, in the run-up to a major tournament, around half the starting XI, is either ruled out completely or sidelined for months. In the spring Koeman said he would only take players who were fully fit and playing regularly, but that stance became difficult to maintain.

Tottenham’s Xavi Simons suffered an ACL knee injury at the end of the season and won’t be back until next year with PSV midfielder Jerdy Schouten also recovering from the same injury. Matthijs de Ligt, who has often partnered Virgil van Dijk in central defence, has not regained full fitness after a back problem.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong missed most of the season, Inter’s Denzel Dumfries was out for four months while Stefan de Vrij (also of Inter) spent much of the campaign on the bench. Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders and Nathan Aké were also often on the bench while Memphis Depay sustained a serious hamstring injury at the end of his season in Brazil.

Koeman, a disciple of Johan Cruyff-school of football thinking, prefers attacking football and, during the qualifiers, stuck to a very traditional Dutch style, but he may have to abandon his favoured 4-3-3 system for the tournament.

The Netherlands – who are in a tough group with Japan, Sweden and Tunisia – must now select their fittest and strongest players, rather than the most talented ones that reflect the Dutch footballing philosophy. The KNVB (the Royal Dutch Football Association) has made reaching the semi-finals a minimum target, but Koeman wants to go even further and win the tournament. But that will require a lot of hard work.

“What I'd like people to say about my team is that they play with a lot of intensity, that they can't say we didn't do enough,” Koeman told Fifa in May. “I want them to play with confidence, with personality, understanding what their qualities are. And to always respect every opponent despite the fact there may be so-called smaller nations at the World Cup.”

The coach

While at Barcelona, Johan Cruyff once asked Ronald Koeman to share a room with a young talent named Pep Guardiola. The two developed under Cruyff’s highly attacking philosophy and took that with them into coaching. Koeman is the only coach in the Netherlands to have enjoyed success with all three major rival clubs – Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven – both as a player and as a manager. For that reason, he is widely respected across the country, has a strong reputation, and has long enjoyed a positive relationship with his international players.

Koeman heads to the World Cup during a time when his wife, Bartina, is fighting cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and it came back in 2018 and 2023. During the qualification campaign, Koeman occasionally left the training camp to be with her. “If I had to leave [the camp] it was to be with my wife but she is incredibly strong and positive,” he said. “That is something very special. [But] it is very difficult. She cannot do everything she used to and she gets tired more easily because of the side effects [of chemotherapy]. But we focus on the things that matter most to us and give her energy. That is something beautiful to see.”

Star player

Virgil van Dijk is the team’s undoubted leader. Photograph: Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

For decades the Netherlands’ star players were forwards but the Dutch have struggled to produce world-class strikers in recent years so for the first time, the team’s strongest section is the defence, led by the formidable Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool defender is effectively Koeman’s extension on the pitch. The 33-year-old is the undisputed leader and the most vocal figure in the dressing room and on the field. He represents the squad in discussions with the federation and regularly consults with Koeman on tactics. He is not immune to criticism from Koeman though, who says: “I have to stay on his back to make sure he remains sharp. He knows that – it has been the case since our time at Southampton. But he is a fantastic leader.”

Unsung hero

Micky van de Ven has come under the spotlight in the Netherlands for having to battle relegation with Tottenham and has been left out of Koeman’s squads in the past because the head coach was concerned about the defender picking up muscle injuries by playing too much. Van de Ven was never part of a big club academy and had to fight his way to the Premier League via Volendam and Wolfsburg. He brings energy and power to the team with his exceptional pace, strong tackling and relentless running. At international level, he has long competed with Nathan Aké for a place in the centre of defence but appears to have won that battle just ahead of the World Cup.

Probable starting XI

4-3-3 - Verbruggen - Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Timber - Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong - Malen, Depay, Gakpo

What to expect from fans at games?

One thing the Americans can be certain of: the Oranje march will set the cities of Kansas, Dallas and Houston alight. The famous orange double-decker bus was shipped to the United States a month before the World Cup and will travel to every city where the Dutch are playing. Thousands of Dutch fans will take part in their traditional procession from the city centre to the stadium, led by this bus. On its top deck, well-known Dutch artists, DJs and bands will perform, setting the tone and creating a good atmosphere. The World Cup will also feature the famous “Links Rechts” (left-right) routine by Snollebollekes, which saw 60,000 Dutch fans take part before each match at Euro 2024.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.