GNFS supports safe demolition of dilapidated four-storey building in Osu

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has supported the safe demolition of a dilapidated four-storey building on Abebrese Street in Osu, within the Korle Klottey Constituency.
According to the Service, two fire engines from the Ministries Fire Station and the National Headquarters were deployed on Monday, June 8, to provide fire cover and ensure safety during the controlled demolition exercise.
The structure was successfully demolished with the assistance of earth-moving equipment, with no injuries, fatalities or other adverse incidents recorded.
The GNFS said debris collection and site-clearing activities are currently underway to make the area safe for residents, road users and occupants of adjoining properties.
The Service commended all collaborating agencies and stakeholders whose coordinated efforts contributed to the successful execution of the demolition exercise.
The operation forms part of efforts to address potential safety risks associated with structurally compromised buildings and protect lives and property in the community.
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