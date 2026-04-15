Ghana, Netherlands deepen agricultural ties with New Seed Sector agreement

Ghana and the Netherlands have taken a significant step to reinforce bilateral cooperation in agriculture, with a renewed focus on strengthening the vegetable seed sector to boost food security and sustainability.

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, announced that the two countries have signed an addendum to an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), originally agreed on 28th May 2025, under the Food and Agriculture Working Group.

The agreement was formalised in The Hague on Tuesday, April 14, alongside his Dutch counterpart, Silvo Erkens.

“Following the MoU signed on 28 May 2025, Ghana and the Netherlands have strengthened their partnership through an addendum under the Food and Agriculture Working Group, focusing on the vegetable seed sector,” Mr Dumelo stated in his Facebook post.

He emphasised that the renewed collaboration is designed to advance sustainable agricultural practices and improve food systems in Ghana.

“The collaboration will enhance sustainable agriculture and food security by strengthening seed systems, improving access to quality seeds, and promoting research, innovation, and partnerships,” he added.

According to the deputy minister, the agreement underscores a shared commitment between both countries to leverage expertise and innovation in addressing challenges within the agricultural value chain.

Mr Dumelo further disclosed that his official visit to the Netherlands, undertaken at the invitation of the Dutch government, is ongoing and will include strategic engagements with key stakeholders.

“On the invitation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the three-day working visit continues today with visits to research institutions, fertiliser and major seeds producers across the country,” he noted.

The strengthened partnership is expected to open new avenues for technical cooperation, investment, and knowledge transfer, positioning Ghana’s agricultural sector for improved productivity and resilience.

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