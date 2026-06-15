Mother returning from South Africa detained at airport, bail denied – Barker-Vormawor alleges

A Ghanaian mother and her infant baby are being held in custody after she was arrested on arrival at the Accra International Airport following her repatriation from South Africa.

That is according to private legal practitioner and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Barker-Vormawor disclosed that his law firm, Merton & Everett LLP, is representing the woman, who was reportedly the subject of an outstanding bench warrant issued while she was outside the country.

According to him, the woman had travelled to South Africa after becoming involved in a money-related dispute with another individual in Ghana.

He said the matter was subsequently reported to the police and, in her absence, a court issued a bench warrant for her arrest without her knowledge.

Mr Barker-Vormawor explained that when the woman arrived in Ghana on a repatriation flight, immigration officials detained her at the airport.

She was later arraigned before the Dansoman Circuit Court.

The lawyer said an application for bail was made on her behalf, but was refused by the court.

“Our Firm - Merton & Everett LLP - is representing A mother with an infant baby who was recently repatriated from South Africa,” he wrote.

“Apparently, before she left for SA, she had a money dispute with someone who reported her to the Police. In her absence, a bench warrant was issued for her, unknown to her.”

He added: “When she arrived at the airport with the repatriation flight, she was detained by immigration and arraigned at the Dansoman Circuit Court.”

“Our application for bail for her was denied. Mother and infant baby remain in cells.”

Mr Barker-Vormawor also expressed concern about the woman’s circumstances following her return to Ghana, stating: “I wonder how she must feel, being now b3ck!”

Details of the alleged money dispute and the specific charges before the court were not immediately available.

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