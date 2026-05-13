Asante Akyem North MP’s arrest abroad shows international agencies distrusted Ghanaian authorities – Amanda Clinton

Amanda Clinton Esq., MSc. African Politics (SOAS), London

Private legal practitioner, Amanda Clinton, has argued that the reported arrest abroad of Asante Akyem North MP, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, points to a lack of confidence by international law enforcement agencies in Ghana’s ability to discreetly investigate politically exposed persons.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, she said the fact that the arrest occurred outside Ghana "was significant and suggested an internationally coordinated investigation."

She argued that the development also raises concerns about whether Ghanaian authorities are seen as willing to pursue politically exposed persons and officials within government when investigations involve them.

“It also points to the fact that, do we as a country have the will to pursue politically exposed people and people within government?

“What it indicates to me is that international law enforcement perhaps did not trust the Ghanaian government enough to share information that they should have,” she stated.

She explained that if there had been confidence in Ghana’s institutions, the process could have followed a more formal route, such as extradition rather than an arrest during transit.

“Had they trusted them, we would have seen something like an extradition,” she added.

She further noted that foreign agencies are often cautious when dealing with government officials or politically exposed persons, especially where there is concern that local authorities may inadvertently or deliberately tip off suspects.

Clinton said the incident should send a strong signal to governments about the need to strengthen trust in state institutions responsible for handling sensitive investigations.

Her comments follow the reported detention of Kwame Ohene Frimpong, Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Amsterdam.

The lawmaker was reportedly travelling on a KLM flight through the Netherlands to Montreal when he was detained. The arrest, according to Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, is linked to a warrant issued by authorities in the United States.



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