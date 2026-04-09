US Immigration, extradition outcomes likely to influence each other in Ofori-Atta case – Amanda Clinton

Head of Chambers at Clinton Consultancy, Amanda Clinton, has explained that the outcomes of immigration and extradition proceedings in the United States are likely to influence each other in the ongoing case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Thursday, she said that although the two processes are legally distinct, they are being pursued simultaneously and could have a direct impact on one another.

According to her, immigration proceedings will determine whether Mr Ofori-Atta can remain in the United States, while extradition proceedings will decide whether he should be returned to Ghana to face criminal charges.

“They sit together quite neatly because even though they are legally distinct, they can run in parallel,” she noted.

Clinton clarified that the U.S. court will treat the matters as separate legal tracks and will not merge them. However, she stressed that real-world outcomes mean one process can shape the direction of the other.

She explained that if an extradition request by Ghana is approved, it would typically take precedence over routine immigration removal.

“If extradition is approved, then extradition takes priority over routine immigration removal,” she stated.

On the other hand, she noted that if deportation is ordered before a decision on extradition is made, U.S. authorities may determine where the individual is sent, which may not automatically be Ghana.

Her comments come ahead of a scheduled court hearing on April 27, where the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to present Ghana’s extradition request to a judge.

The court will assess the merits of the request and determine the next steps as both immigration and extradition processes continue.

Clinton emphasised that the judge will consider all relevant factors, including the seriousness of the request and the legal status of Mr Ofori-Atta in the United States, before deciding.

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