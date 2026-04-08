Due process must prevail in Ofori-Atta’s immigration and extradition cases – Amanda Clinton

Audio By Carbonatix
Private legal practitioner Amanda Clinton has stressed the importance of due process in cases involving both immigration and criminal extradition of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, cautioning against premature conclusions that could damage reputations.
The remarks by the Head of Chambers of the Clinton Consultancy law firm follow the release of Ken Ofori-Atta from detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a judicial order, according to his lawyer, Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM Top Story, Clinton explained that the situation involves two separate legal pathways – an immigration process and a potential criminal extradition process – which should not be conflated.
“There are two things going on here. There is the immigration route, which is what we are currently seeing, and then there is the legal extradition route. These are completely different processes,” she said.
Clinton noted that while reports suggest Ofori-Atta held a green card, there were claims he may have been asked to leave the United States but did not comply, leading to a possible visa revocation. She stressed, however, that these claims remain unconfirmed unless validated by his legal team.
She further clarified that ICE’s detention appeared to be based on an alleged immigration violation rather than any criminal conviction. While Ghanaian authorities maintain that Ofori-Atta is expected to face charges in the country, his legal team has described the situation as a political witch-hunt.
“At the forefront of everything should always be due process. A person’s name should not be soiled before a court determines what exactly has happened,” she stated.
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