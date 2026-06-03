James Gunu mourns with Peki-Tsame accident victims

Source: Fred Quame Asare  
  3 June 2026 11:29am
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The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has expressed his condolences to those affected by an accident at Peki-Tsame on the Asikuma-Kpeve highway, which claimed 15 lives and left 25 injured.

The fatalities included two lactating mothers travelling with their babies, who survived the tragic event. The bodies of the deceased—nine males and six females—have been deposited at the Peki Government Hospital mortuary, while the injured are receiving treatment at the Peki Government Hospital and Ho Teaching Hospital.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd June, 2026, involved a 33-seater Mercedes-Benz commercial bus with registration number GR 3215-E and a Mercedes-Benz container truck with registration number WR 1553-C.

The bus was conveying passengers from Battor in the North Tongu District to Kabiti in the Oti Region, while the truck was heading from Nkwanta to Accra.

Relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Mr Gunu, during his visit to the survivors, appeared visibly troubled by the tragedy and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, especially noting the two babies who had lost their mothers.

He also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Peki Traditional Area, Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, following an invitation to discuss the recurring fatal accidents on the Peki road.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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