Volta Regional Minister inaugurates Governing Board of Youth Development Fund in Ho

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the newly established Volta Youth Development Fund, describing it as a strategic intervention designed to tackle youth unemployment and expand sustainable economic opportunities across the region.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on 20th April 2026 at the Minister’s office in Ho, marking a key administrative milestone for the initiative, which was officially launched last month at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium.

The Fund has been positioned as a flagship youth empowerment programme aimed at equipping young people with skills, resources and opportunities to foster self-reliance and innovation.

In his remarks, Mr Gunu underscored the broader developmental vision behind the initiative, describing the moment as “a defining step in our collective effort to invest in the future of our youth.”

He charged the newly constituted Board to uphold the highest standards of public service in the discharge of its mandate. “I charged the Board to serve with integrity, transparency, and a strong sense of purpose as they oversee the effective management of the Fund,” he stated.

The Board of Trustees is chaired by Togbe Komla Sakpiti V, with Mr Stephine K.D. Timinca, an accountant, serving as Administrator. Other members include Dr Stanley Nelvis Glate, a lecturer at Ho Technical University; Aretha A. Agbeyome, Proprietress of Arey-Smart; Jones Amegashie-Viglo, Executive Director of Youth Impact Parliament; Dr Laurenda Adiasany, Assistant Registrar at Ho Technical University; and Emmanuel K. Mensah, an ADR practitioner and project manager.

Mr Gunu expressed optimism about the calibre of the Board, noting that their diverse professional backgrounds would strengthen governance and delivery.

He also appealed to a broad coalition of stakeholders, including corporate institutions, development partners, individuals and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, to support the Fund’s objectives.

“I also used the opportunity to call on corporate institutions, development partners, individuals, and our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to support this initiative. I am encouraged by the generous contributions already made,” he said.

Turning his attention to the youth of the Volta Region, the Minister urged beneficiaries to make productive use of the opportunities the Fund would create. “Use it responsibly, build your skills, and strive to become innovative and self-reliant,” he advised.

The Volta Youth Development Fund is expected to serve as a long-term mechanism for addressing youth unemployment challenges while fostering entrepreneurship, skills development and inclusive regional growth.

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