Government to construct a FIFA category 2 stadium in the Volta Region – James Gunu

The government has announced its intention to design and construct a FIFA category 2 sporting facility in the Volta Region.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, stated that the initiative aims to position the region to harness its sporting potential, thereby driving economic growth.

Mr. Gunu announced this at a ceremony commemorating the International Day of Sports Development and Peace. It was organised by the School of Sports and Exercise Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

“The government’s immediate plans for the Volta Region are to build a multipurpose facility for promoting activities of schools and grassroots sports. Develop and construct a FIFA category 2 stadium”, he said.

He detailed that while UHAS has made available a 30-acre land for the development of the stadium, stakeholders have also identified a 100-acre land somewhere in the Ho Municipality for the project.

“We are doing the consultation, and I believe that within the next two weeks, we will conclude on this matter [of land] and we will have a befitting FIFA category 2 stadium”, he said to the applause of the participants.

Mr. Gunu asserted that the government’s 24-hour economy policy would contribute to sports development when fully implemented, and urged stakeholder support.

“The 24-hour economy policy presents a unique opportunity for the sports sector. From fitness centres and recreational parks to organized sporting events, there is real potential to create sustainable jobs while promoting healthy living”, he said.

The Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Prof Lydia Aziato, expressed hope that the construction of the FIFA sporting facility would start in earnest as it would contribute effectively to the training of students.

She explained that it would help the students engage in the practical aspects of their programs which is significant in preparing them to become professionals in the sporting fraternity.

The Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chair of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dela Gbeve, entreated UHAS to inculcate sports tourism into its curriculum.

“Prof Chair, AGI not only recognizes the crucial role sports play in promoting peace and development in our region, but also notes the vital role it can play in promoting tourism in the region.”

"We therefore urge you to include tourism promotion especially beach soccer and the much-touted regatta program in Keta and Vodza respectively”, he added.

There was a panel discussion on factors affecting the development of sports and medicine and their possible solutions.

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