2 rescued alive after road crash on Kpeve–Peki highway

Two people were rescued alive following a road traffic accident on the Kpeve–Peki stretch in the Volta Region, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.

According to the Service, personnel from the Peki Fire Station responded swiftly to a distress call received at 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, reporting a collision involving a Rhino truck with registration number GX 3516-16 and a Toyota Voxy with registration number GN 6973-25.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and successfully rescued two male victims, aged 52 and 20, from the wreckage.

The GNFS said personnel also salvaged assorted drinks and ammonium sulphate fertiliser from the accident scene to prevent any additional hazards and ensure public safety.

The victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further care, while efforts were made to secure the area and restore normal traffic flow.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Fire Service used the opportunity to urge motorists to adhere to road safety regulations and exercise caution on the roads to help reduce the incidence of traffic accidents.

Road crashes continue to be a major concern across the country, with emergency responders frequently appealing to drivers to observe speed limits and comply with traffic laws to save lives.

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