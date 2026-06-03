My Mother, My World: How Dr Ummu Markwei chose motherhood over career ambition, and has no regrets

For many mothers, raising children often takes precedence over career advancement. While the sacrifices can be significant, many find deep fulfilment in the impact they make on their children’s lives.

In this edition of My Mother, My World, Joy News shares the story of Dr Ummu Markwei, a senior lecturer and gender expert who made a conscious decision to prioritise motherhood over personal career progression.

Years later, she looks back on that choice with pride, reflecting on the challenges, sacrifices and rewards of a journey that has shaped both her family and her life.

Her story offers a candid account of balancing professional aspirations with the demands of raising children, and why she considers motherhood one of her greatest achievements.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.