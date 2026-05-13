Detained Asante Akyem North MP is in good condition – Dafeamekpor

The detained MP

The Majority Chief Whip of Parliament has disclosed that Asante Akyem North legislator, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, who is currently being detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is in stable condition and doing well in custody.

Speaking on developments on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, Nelson Rockson Dafeamekpor, indicated that information reaching Parliament suggests the MP is safe and has not been subjected to any form of maltreatment while in detention.

"He is well, he is not being acuted. He is fine, he is just in detention, nothing untoward has happened to him," he said.

He noted that Ghanaian authorities and relevant stakeholders are being engaged on the matter, adding that updates received so far indicate that he was detained on a warrant issued by the USA, but the content of the warrant is yet to be known by parliament.

Read also: Parliament confirms detention of Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands

A statement issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, on Tuesday, May 12, noted that the matter had been brought to the attention of the House and was currently being addressed by parliamentary leadership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.