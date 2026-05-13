National | Top Story

Detained Asante Akyem North MP is in good condition – Dafeamekpor

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  13 May 2026 12:53pm
The detained MP
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Majority Chief Whip of Parliament has disclosed that Asante Akyem North legislator, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, who is currently being detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is in stable condition and doing well in custody.

Speaking on developments on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, Nelson Rockson Dafeamekpor, indicated that information reaching Parliament suggests the MP is safe and has not been subjected to any form of maltreatment while in detention.

"He is well, he is not being acuted. He is fine, he is just in detention, nothing untoward has happened to him," he said.

He noted that Ghanaian authorities and relevant stakeholders are being engaged on the matter, adding that updates received so far indicate that he was detained on a warrant issued by the USA, but the content of the warrant is yet to be known by parliament.

A statement issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, on Tuesday, May 12, noted that the matter had been brought to the attention of the House and was currently being addressed by parliamentary leadership.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group