Driver injured as Toyota Corolla overturns multiple times on Akropong–Akufo Road

Audio By Carbonatix
A driver sustained injuries after a Toyota Corolla overturned several times in a road accident on the Akropong–Akufo Road in the Akuapim North Municipality of the Eastern Region on Monday, June 1.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the accident occurred during conditions of heavy fog, which significantly reduced visibility for motorists travelling along the route.
GNFS noted that the vehicle reportedly struck a pothole while negotiating a sharp curve, causing the driver to lose control.
The Toyota Corolla subsequently veered off course and overturned multiple times before coming to a halt in a severely damaged state.
The force of the crash left the driver trapped inside the wreckage, prompting an immediate response from residents in the area.
Witnesses and nearby residents rushed to the scene moments after the accident and managed to rescue the driver before emergency responders arrived.
Their swift intervention proved crucial in extracting the victim from the mangled vehicle and ensuring he received prompt assistance.
Firefighters from the Akropong Fire Station were dispatched to the scene shortly after receiving reports of the crash.
Upon arrival, the rescue team assessed the driver's condition and administered emergency care before transporting him to Mampong TQM Hospital for further treatment.
Authorities have not yet released details regarding the driver's identity or the extent of the injuries sustained in the accident.
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