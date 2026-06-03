Caleb Yirenkyi’s position in midfield – Carlos Queiroz

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz believes Caleb Yirenkyi is best suited to the midfield area, despite being a versatile player.

The FC Nordsjaelland man had been the topic of wrong profiling by former Ghana boss Otto Addo, who played Yirenkyi as a right-back.

Yirenkyi came off the bench to play in a double pivot and score in Queiroz's first game as Ghana gaffer as they drew 1-1 with Wales on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese coach lauded the potential of the 20-year-old describing him as a midfield option for the long-term.

"I think he is a fine player with a great future. He is still young, he has a lot of things to learn…I think with more games, with more experience, he can become one of the best players of the Ghana National Team in the midfield. I think midfield is his position,” Queiroz said.

The goal was Yirenkyi's first in Ghana colours since making his debut at the end of last year.

Queiroz will be hoping to see more of Yirenkyi in the next friendly before the 2026 World Cup starts.

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