Asante Akyem North MP was on private visit to the UK when he was arrested – Dafeamekpor

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has provided clarity on the recent detention of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

His comments were made during an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, May 13.

Parliament had earlier confirmed Mr Frimpong’s detention, noting that the matter had been brought to the attention of the House and was being addressed by parliamentary leadership.

A statement from the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, indicated that the Rt Hon Speaker and the leadership of Parliament were liaising with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague to obtain detailed information regarding the incident.

READ ALSO: Parliament confirms detention of Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands

Chief Whip Dafeamekpor sought to correct reports suggesting that Mr Frimpong had been travelling to the United States on Delta Airlines.

“That is most inaccurate,” he said. “The Honourable Member was on a private visit to the United Kingdom. He has a family there — his wife and children live in London — and he does frequent the UK.”

He further clarified that on this particular occasion, Mr Frimpong was travelling on a KLM flight.

“As the Chief Whip, I can confirm that this was another private visit to the UK,” he added, emphasising that the MP’s trip was personal and not related to official duties.

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