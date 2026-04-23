Pressure by CSOs on Mahama over OSP case constitutes ‘emotional blackmail’ – Dafeamekpor

Audio By Carbonatix
Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has described calls by some civil society organisations (CSOs) for the President to publicly comment on issues surrounding the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as “emotional blackmail".
Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story, he argued that the matter currently before the Supreme Court should not be subjected to political pressure or executive commentary.
According to him, it is inappropriate for CSOs to demand that the President take a position on a case that is still under judicial consideration.
“I think that the call by this group of CSOs to ask the President to speak on a matter that is patently before the Supreme Court constitutes emotional blackmail,” he said.
He questioned why, in his view, there appear to be persistent attempts to draw the President into discussions surrounding the OSP and related legal proceedings.
Dafeamekpor cautioned against what he described as unnecessary politicisation of legal processes, insisting that the courts must be allowed to adjudicate the matter without external pressure or demands for political pronouncements.
The South Dayi MP further noted that even within civil society, there are legal experts who should be aware of the constitutional limits regarding matters pending before the apex court.
He argued that it would be improper for the President to comment on a case that has not yet been determined by the judiciary, stressing the importance of respecting the separation of powers.
He also defended the right of legal practitioners to challenge the conduct of state institutions, including the OSP, where they believe procedural irregularities exist.
“If a lawyer is saying there has been a procedural impropriety regarding how the OSP is proceeding, you think that a lawyer shouldn’t raise it?” he asked, adding that such disputes must ultimately be resolved by the courts.
He maintained that where there are competing interpretations of the law, it is only the judiciary that is mandated to provide clarity and final determination.
His comments follow concerns raised by civil society organisations (CSOs), who argue that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not being given enough room to operate. They are urging the government to back off, warning that failure to do so could have political consequences, including the loss of public support.
Meanwhile, the government has rejected claims by civil society organisations that the Presidency is interfering with the work of the OSP, insisting that such assertions are unfounded and unsupported by facts.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the President has no involvement in the ongoing legal challenge concerning the OSP.
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